As Allstate (ALL) Stock Price Rose, Lpl Financial Has Raised Position; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Trimmed Its Stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) as Stock Value Declined

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 3,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 19,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $165.7. About 26,839 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 23.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 12,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,724 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, up from 53,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 11,572 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,025 are held by Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa. Cap Interest Sarl holds 4,900 shares. The California-based Advisor Llc has invested 0.1% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Assetmark owns 28,042 shares. Sandy Spring Bank has invested 0.06% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 225 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trust Of Vermont owns 33,928 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 27,210 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl reported 124,072 shares stake. Illinois-based Oakbrook Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). The Texas-based Cypress Asset Management Tx has invested 0.4% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Mackenzie Financial invested in 18,582 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Tru Department Mb National Bank N A reported 0% stake.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 12,857 shares to 15,005 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 12,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 10.84% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $234.36M for 22.51 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.78% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

