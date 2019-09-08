As Allstate (ALL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Wilsey Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake; Oppenheimer & Company Holding in Eog Res (EOG) Trimmed by $1.37 Million as Shares Declined

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 14,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 89,792 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, down from 104,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.73 million shares traded or 3.62% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 147,337 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, up from 144,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105.31. About 951,350 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 12,682 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com accumulated 5.24M shares. Essex Financial Serv reported 6,323 shares. Moreover, Madison Invest has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Twin Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.16% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.08% or 125,851 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com has 9,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Limited Com invested in 5,197 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fulton Bancorporation Na reported 19,121 shares. Fil reported 0% stake. Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 938 shares stake. Estabrook Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Tru Of Vermont holds 0.13% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 16,408 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 628,748 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.21% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 479,888 shares. Sageworth Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 26 shares. Putnam Limited Company holds 0.2% or 885,142 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 157,167 shares stake. Private Tru Na holds 14,209 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Limited Liability Co holds 11,071 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Moody Bancorp Division has 81,595 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Advisor Llc reported 12,611 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 2,425 shares. Syntal Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.27% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The New York-based Fenimore Asset has invested 2.77% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Swedbank holds 0.73% or 1.61 million shares. Da Davidson And Company has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 328,850 are held by Asset One Limited.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FIW) by 12,976 shares to 40,444 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).