As Allstate (ALL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Invesco LTD Decreased by $4.74 Million Its Position; As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Upped Its Stake

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 142.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 27,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 46,332 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88B, up from 19,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces Redemption of Series E Preferred Stk; 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 50,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 3.86M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363.16 million, down from 3.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105.31. About 951,350 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares World Ex (WPS) by 2,700 shares to 40,325 shares, valued at $1.57 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 39,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,078 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Natl Bank & Tru has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jump Trading Limited has invested 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parametric Port Associate Lc has invested 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tdam Usa Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 59,585 shares stake. Shine Advisory Services Inc invested in 0.06% or 1,989 shares. Pension has 0.59% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Thompson Management holds 1.59% or 133,940 shares. Steadfast Cap Mgmt LP holds 4.61M shares. Aspen Inv holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,851 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt accumulated 125,200 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 3,756 are held by Haverford Trust. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.06% or 11,912 shares. Brave Warrior Advsrs Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Maltese Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 524,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop holds 2,197 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. West Oak Ltd Liability invested in 0.25% or 4,164 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York holds 0% or 250 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Farmers Bancorp owns 18,299 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 975,025 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.12% or 157,125 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.1% or 5.24M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Baltimore has 1.08% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Guggenheim Limited Co owns 0.09% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 120,950 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.24% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 399,006 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh accumulated 10,932 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Natl Insur Communications Tx invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Homrich & Berg holds 6,605 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 8,546 shares.