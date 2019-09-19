As Allstate (ALL) Shares Rose, Rafferty Asset Management Trimmed Stake; As Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stock Price Declined, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Upped by $934,800 Its Position

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 9,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 57,439 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84M, down from 67,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $108.36. About 1.16M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 152,269 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.86 million, up from 148,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $212.12. About 210,590 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.23 million shares to 188,100 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 165,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,006 shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $5.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11,110 shares to 169,419 shares, valued at $13.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 24,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital Management accumulated 0.08% or 34,056 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 0.61% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 1.97M shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 17,381 were reported by Bollard Group Limited Liability. Cape Ann State Bank has invested 0.27% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Dodge & Cox reported 0% stake. Syntal Capital Prns Limited Com holds 0.36% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 16,387 shares. Mai Cap Management owns 4,593 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 74,453 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd stated it has 64,279 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 97,118 shares. 288,813 were reported by Adage Prns Gru Ltd Liability Corporation. Hsbc Hldg Plc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 339,951 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested in 31,423 shares.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.68 million for 12.04 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.