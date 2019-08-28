As Allstate (ALL) Shares Rose, Holder Chartist Has Decreased Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Upped Its Stake

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 9 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 3,083 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.37M, down from 3,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $101.9. About 722,410 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 60,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 57,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 11.92 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust (QQQ) by 305 shares to 3,324 shares, valued at $597.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gray Renews All Fox Affiliation Agreements NYSE:GTN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Dow drops more than 100 points as bond-market recession indicator, trade worries worsen – CNBC” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Brady (NYSE:BRC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VMware Paints Multi-Faceted Picture Of Computing Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,799 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 40,234 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Ancora Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 4,866 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 28,076 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Montag A And Associates Inc holds 0.02% or 2,640 shares. Dupont has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Ima Wealth Inc reported 0.03% stake. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 553,815 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Company reported 6,870 shares. Smithfield Trust Company stated it has 805 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Madison accumulated 2,800 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt holds 6,640 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 2.09% or 221,483 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “(RVRS), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) – When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.