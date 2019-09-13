As Allstate (ALL) Shares Rose, F&V Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Decreased Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $349,216 as Share Price Rose

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 10,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 6,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 17,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 2.93 million shares traded or 7.85% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 64,415 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, down from 68,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 683,416 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 58,402 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tokio Marine Asset Limited holds 0.54% or 93,900 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd invested in 0.64% or 19,500 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. First Advsr Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 15,763 shares. 167,670 are owned by Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Clearbridge Limited Liability invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has 0.05% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 393,991 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17M for 49.74 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $482.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,026 shares to 29,554 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 9,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.68M for 11.78 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.