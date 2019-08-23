As Allstate (ALL) Shares Rose, Eastern Bank Raised Stake; Facebook (FB) Holding Held by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,583 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $181.7. About 1.69 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – 04/10 The Cable- China, Russia, and Facebook (Audio); 21/03/2018 – Facebook Sued Over Data Disclosure to Cambridge Analytica; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Approves $9B Increase to Buyback Program; 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends; 21/03/2018 – TRUDEAU ‘VERY PLEASED’ BY PRIVACY WATCHDOG’S FACEBOOK PROBE; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg delivered a passionate, defiant defense of Facebook’s business; 19/04/2018 – INDONESIA COMMUNICATION MINISTRY COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg starts testifying in U.S. Senate hearing; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 18/05/2018 – Facebook to Include News Organizations in Political Ad Database

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 66,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 196,623 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52M, up from 130,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.98. About 143,190 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Capital Ltd Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,111 shares. Bell Retail Bank reported 1,262 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 8.06 million shares or 1.47% of the stock. Lone Pine Capital Lc reported 4.84M shares. Ims Cap reported 6,270 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. M Holdg Secs Inc holds 0.68% or 17,677 shares in its portfolio. Argent Tru reported 38,102 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 84,214 shares. Webster National Bank N A accumulated 0.58% or 24,553 shares. Rothschild & Communications Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 232,881 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts accumulated 289,837 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 8,105 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,814 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests invested in 2,354 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ashfield Capital Ltd Llc invested in 41,002 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have axed around 1,000 accounts to stop the spread of misinformation amid the Hong Kong protests – Live Trading News” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, PEGI, NR – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.04% or 60,041 shares. Comm Bank invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 2.91M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Community Retail Bank Na holds 460 shares. Trustco Bancshares N Y invested in 2,400 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Arrow has 1,106 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank invested in 26,546 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 157,125 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.5% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Stoneridge Prns Ltd reported 0.81% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moreover, Daiwa Group has 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 13,309 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 162,203 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 7,291 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 100 shares. Tower Bridge, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,238 shares.