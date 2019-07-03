As Allstate (ALL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Huntington National Bank Has Decreased Holding by $514,650; Cabot (CBT) Holder Cabot-Wellington Has Cut Its Position

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 5,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,588 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, down from 31,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.63. About 1.04 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX)

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 218,939 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – IN PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS, EXPECT TO MAINTAIN MARGINS WHILE CO DRIVES VOLUME GROWTH THROUGH SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Introduces Interactive Carbon Selection Tool for Sediment Remediation Applications; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 17/04/2018 – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces European Licensing Agreement with Cabot Corporation; 23/04/2018 – CABOT REPORTS CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE & NAMES ERICA MCLA; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 22,491 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Company owns 52,490 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Stevens Capital LP has invested 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa stated it has 0.03% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Secor Cap LP holds 0.18% or 20,682 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) or 89 shares. Boston Private Wealth reported 7,850 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 9,121 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability holds 8,977 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 91,840 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 12,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Lp invested 0.06% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT).

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. CBT’s profit will be $58.46 million for 11.94 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust Co invested in 0.01% or 2,192 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd accumulated 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Eqis Cap Mgmt has 2,235 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Atwood Palmer Inc stated it has 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 743,857 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 346,630 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 1,100 shares. Putnam Lc reported 211,616 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Smith Moore And stated it has 4,125 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt reported 0.12% stake. Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2,238 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Carlson Capital Lp, Texas-based fund reported 392,886 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 9,018 shares to 116,912 shares, valued at $21.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 20,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

