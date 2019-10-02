As Allstate (ALL) Share Value Rose, Rr Partners LP Trimmed by $49.10 Million Its Holding; As Masimo (MASI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Autus Asset Management Boosted Position

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 486,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 456,600 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.43M, down from 942,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $105.76. About 305,925 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 4,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 12,995 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, up from 8,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $142.68. About 147,547 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) holds 0.01% or 751 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc holds 0.07% or 4.19M shares. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owns 375 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 5,398 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 33,314 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Amer Int Gp stated it has 0.06% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). 225,592 were reported by First Republic Invest Inc. Oppenheimer And, New York-based fund reported 1,370 shares. Monroe Bank And Tru Mi holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 10,827 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 59,836 shares. 6,425 were reported by Systematic Finance Limited Partnership. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,719 shares in its portfolio.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,944 shares to 62,512 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 38,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,751 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.67M for 11.75 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 46,956 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 800 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs. Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 674,482 shares. 9.53M are held by Boston Prns. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.12% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 212,667 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.46% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Matarin Mgmt holds 0.23% or 31,423 shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 538 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 612,891 shares. 12,308 are held by Rothschild Inv Il. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.25% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Trustco Bancshares N Y invested in 2,400 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.09% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

