As Allstate (ALL) Share Value Rose, Front Barnett Associates Has Boosted Its Stake; Freshford Capital Management Increases Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO)

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $102.39. About 1.50M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.09M shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $620.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,578 shares to 141,928 shares, valued at $38.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,403 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 743,857 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Company reported 4,748 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Finance Bank stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,291 shares. Highstreet Asset reported 11,921 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.08% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited owns 7,943 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor accumulated 4,637 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs holds 0.01% or 196 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher reported 1.09% stake. Rampart Invest Communication Ltd owns 13,822 shares. The New York-based Stelac Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 6,154 shares. Natl Bank Of Stockton reported 0.67% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.19% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 9,519 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 17,678 shares. Vanguard reported 0.02% stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.08 million shares. Sei reported 197,467 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Highland Capital Management LP has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Daiwa Securities Gp stated it has 7,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Lc has 293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.09% or 49,418 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 3,585 shares. Masters Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.76% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 500,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) reported 20,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 647,259 shares. Da Davidson & Communication accumulated 11,355 shares. Asset One Limited holds 213,529 shares.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 171,457 shares to 219,433 shares, valued at $17.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 2.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.96M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.