As Allstate (ALL) Share Value Rose, Advisor Partners Lifted Its Position by $376,094; South Jersey Inds (SJI) Share Price Rose While Hennessy Advisors Has Lifted by $960,000 Its Stake

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 345,671 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09 million, up from 315,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.40% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 694,513 shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 31.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 4,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 16,876 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 12,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $101.78. About 1.65M shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 34,500 shares. Quantum Capital Management Ltd Com Nj holds 0.08% or 10,042 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Symons Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn invested in 0% or 700 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 1.68M shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 66,852 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.54 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust owns 191 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Everence Cap Management Inc invested in 18,210 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First Tru Limited Partnership reported 0.07% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 31,684 shares.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Finl Inc by 40,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 22,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,500 shares, and cut its stake in Harborone Bancorp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel holds 32,251 shares. Bancshares Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 3.81 million shares. Gotham Asset Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Clearbridge holds 300 shares. Eastern National Bank & Trust reported 196,623 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Parsons Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ri holds 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 6,241 shares. 16,876 were accumulated by Advisor Limited Co. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 5.24M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A reported 1% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 34,809 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 243 shares. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 1.52 million shares. Associated Banc stated it has 111,118 shares. Carroll Fincl Inc holds 0.02% or 2,358 shares. Blackrock reported 26.20 million shares.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,601 shares to 140,166 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 17,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,848 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).