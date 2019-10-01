As Allstate (ALL) Share Price Rose, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Lifted by $2.86 Million Its Holding; Oceaneering Intl (OII) Stock Value Declined While Aqr Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $3.22 Million

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 169,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% . The hedge fund held 782,609 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.51 million, down from 952,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 627,513 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – SUBSEA PRODUCTS BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $240 MLN; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR: Oceaneering Downgrade Reflects View Leverage Measures Will Weaken Beyond Our Previous Forecast; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 28,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 625,818 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.64M, up from 597,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $107.61. About 957,115 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $26.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 9,185 shares to 26,031 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IAI) by 13,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,908 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co invested in 0.26% or 30,215 shares. Monetary Management Group invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Mitsubishi Ufj & has 370,692 shares. Creative Planning owns 28,771 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt invested in 58 shares. Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bowling Port Management Ltd Co reported 2,091 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated holds 196 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York holds 0.09% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 50,271 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Com invested 1.25% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 44,480 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Moody National Bank & Trust Division has 41,887 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt invested in 329 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ADT Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Canadian Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stock losses accelerate, Dow now down 300 points after weakest manufacturing reading in 10 years – CNBC” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival: The Warning Signs Continue To Mount – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. auto sales reports on tap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Analysts await Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 71.43% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Oceaneering International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold OII shares while 60 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 89.85 million shares or 4.71% less from 94.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Management Company stated it has 21,235 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Optimum Advisors accumulated 400 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 27,088 shares. Franklin Res owns 0% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 221,620 shares. Engy Opportunities Management Ltd Liability accumulated 97,444 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.24% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 15,164 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 73,894 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Verition Fund Limited accumulated 14,651 shares. Next Fincl Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 7 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP stated it has 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Co has 50,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lower ROV Demand Haunts Oceaneering International, But Improving Activity Can Accelerate Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oceaneering International’s Results Continue to Show a Slight Improvement – Motley Fool” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Oceaneering (OII) Announces Charles W. Davison, Jr. to Succeed Clyde W. Hewlett as COO – StreetInsider.com” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 26,071 shares to 172,202 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 50,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 867,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.