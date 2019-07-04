As Allstate (ALL) Share Price Rose, Boston Partners Has Lifted Position; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Wallington Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $6.49 Million as Share Value Declined

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $188.58. About 1.93M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN

Boston Partners increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 1.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.11M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 billion, up from 9.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.63. About 1.04 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6,890 shares to 262,424 shares, valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 2,699 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Biondo Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,590 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs stated it has 2,013 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. M&R Mngmt has 6,312 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 21,721 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Hartline stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fosun Ltd holds 3,870 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 0.35% or 26,678 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Lc invested in 1,626 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 60,355 are held by Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc. Srb stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sprott stated it has 5,000 shares. Joel Isaacson And Com Lc has 0.09% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Utd Asset Strategies owns 26,085 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 1,345 shares stake.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 252,282 shares to 12.17M shares, valued at $865.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manitex Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 92,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,464 shares, and cut its stake in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH).