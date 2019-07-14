As Allstate (ALL) Market Value Rose, Howe & Rusling Raised Its Position; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Olstein Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 19,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,371 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, up from 41,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $103.91. About 979,387 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 30.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 70,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, down from 228,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackBerry Should Stop Talking To Wall Street Bean Counters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) ROE Of 26%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Copa Holdings, S.A.â€™s (NYSE:CPA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 119,214 shares to 25,007 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,382 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25,689 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Com holds 56,385 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 4,809 were reported by Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Company. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 3,718 shares. Bokf Na reported 66,251 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Investment has invested 0.13% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 4.85M shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Invesco reported 3.86 million shares. 5,723 are owned by Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability. 1.47M were reported by Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability. 698,189 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Manufacturers Life The reported 355,518 shares. Hanson Doremus owns 1,426 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 1,106 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability reported 137,373 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt Incorporated owns 9,602 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 13,098 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has 99,955 shares. Voya Limited Liability holds 0.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 5.36M shares. Westpac Bk Corp stated it has 585,627 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dean Inv Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 88,226 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 22,550 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 16.18 million are held by Parametric Limited Liability Com. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt has 0.76% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 129,437 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.33 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 531,380 shares. 7,578 are owned by Professional Advisory. Provise Grp Ltd invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 30,200 shares to 177,200 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Apple Loses Ive and the Nasdaqâ€™s Q3 Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Palo Alto Completes PureSec Buyout, Boosts Prisma Strategy – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Winning Stock Strategies for 2H – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.