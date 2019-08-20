As Allstate (ALL) Market Value Rose, Cubic Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $358,046; Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding Has Lifted by Cna Financial Corp

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 19,590 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 10,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 4.55M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 3,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 81,794 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, down from 85,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $103.62. About 415,987 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K. On Thursday, June 13 the insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. $753,258 worth of stock was bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of stock.