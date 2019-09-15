As Allstate (ALL) Market Valuation Rose, Salzhauer Michael Increased Position by $458,338; Cranbrook Wealth Management Has Cut Meta Finl Group (CASH) Holding by $4.96 Million; Stock Value Rose

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc sold 177,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.13M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 404,889 shares traded or 66.04% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 162.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 4,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 7,338 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $746,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.91 million shares traded or 27.66% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Security Federal Corporation Announces Increase in Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ride Square Stock to the Top as the World Goes Cashless – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Myriad (MYGN) Up 5.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.94M for 16.99 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Bridgeway holds 139,665 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 56,618 shares or 0% of the stock. Pacific Ridge Prtnrs invested in 62,120 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 66,972 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 4,743 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 62,651 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust invested in 35 shares. Second Curve Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 591,809 shares or 11.4% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 13,130 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Clarkston Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Huntington Bancorp holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 0% or 285 shares.

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $438.45M and $347.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 8,874 shares to 16,191 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 6,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Trust Co has 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Dorsey Whitney Trust accumulated 2,049 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Monetary Grp accumulated 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Seabridge Invest Advsrs reported 5,405 shares stake. Haverford Tru Com accumulated 0.01% or 3,798 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 2.34 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. 3,548 were accumulated by Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corp. Cls Invs Ltd Com reported 6,191 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pnc Service Inc has invested 0.07% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.02% or 7,938 shares. Baltimore stated it has 65,145 shares. Alesco Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,302 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 184,027 are held by Asset Management One. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd owns 4,809 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 132 were accumulated by Sage Gp.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Equinox Gold to List on the NYSE American Stock Exchange – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund August 2019 Monthly Update – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 14, 2019.