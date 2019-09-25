As Allstate (ALL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowered by $2.02 Million Its Position; Voya Finl (VOYA) Holder Lomas Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $3.31 Million as Share Price Rose

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 170,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.29M, down from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 531,399 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 60,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 631,784 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.94 million, down from 691,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.75. About 583,071 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.51M for 9.78 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 109,385 shares to 204,131 shares, valued at $28.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Cannae Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Fincl Lc holds 0.04% or 11,353 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Llc stated it has 0.15% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 74,120 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc reported 60 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Advisory Rech Inc has invested 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Pictet Asset Limited has 64,453 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 844,012 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 159,989 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 6,605 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Com owns 12,827 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman swaps Prudential for Voya on Conviction List – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Voya Launches Innovative New Target Date Solution for Retirement Plan Participants – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial named to Working Mother’s 2019 list of 100 Best Companies – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis: Desperate Times – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Forbes.com published: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shake Shack: Time To Take Some Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:WOR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 78,100 shares. Jefferies Lc reported 3,208 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv reported 3,681 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt accumulated 547,237 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 680 shares. Wilsey Asset Mgmt invested 6.15% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.13% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). The Ohio-based Huntington State Bank has invested 0.04% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Beddow Management reported 2,250 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Com owns 2,049 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Btc Management has 1% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 60,966 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 3,410 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Meyer Handelman stated it has 0.81% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 12,668 are held by Park National Oh.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.67 million for 12.00 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 14,640 shares to 340,347 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plymouth Indl Reit Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).