As Allscripts Healthcare Solutns (MDRX) Stock Value Rose, Fisher Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; John G Ullman & Associates Decreased Its Ciena (CIEN) Position by $9.75 Million as Stock Price Rose

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns (MDRX) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc analyzed 381,338 shares as the company's stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 4.63 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.15 million, down from 5.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 28,967 shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc analyzed 263,400 shares as the company's stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 268,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 104,684 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. MDRX’s profit will be $19.98M for 19.83 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 85,229 shares to 645,326 shares, valued at $115.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

