As Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX) Stock Value Declined, Balyasny Asset Management Has Upped Stake; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Price Rose While Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Lifted Stake by $350,480

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 13,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,735 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 108,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.07% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 22.65 million shares traded or 266.57% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX) by 60.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 379,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, up from 625,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 1.42M shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 17.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 23/05/2018 – Allscripts to deliver anesthesia solution across SingHealth healthcare institutions; 16/05/2018 – Practice Fusion, an Allscripts company, to Show New Real-World Evidence (RWE) at the 23rd Annual International Society for Phar; 14/03/2018 – FTC: 20180810: HSI Holdings I, Inc.; Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts Care Management Joins With CarePort Health to Build Next Generation Care Coordination Solutions; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allscripts Healthcare Solutions In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDRX); 03/05/2018 – Allscripts Backs 2018 Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – ECS ACQUISITION WILL PURCHASE ALL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS OF BARISTA OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – THERE IS NO FINANCING CONDITION TO CONSUMMATION OF HEALTH GRID MERGER; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS HYLAND’S B2 CFR AFTER DEBT-FUNDED ACQUISITION; 02/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SELLS ONECONTENT TO HYLAND SOFTWARE,

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,985 shares to 77,191 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,216 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 132,130 were reported by Mitchell. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd reported 56,690 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 39,095 are owned by Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Ltd Llc. Princeton Strategies Ltd Liability holds 121,735 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Company has 141,950 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System reported 18,510 shares stake. Citigroup owns 771,968 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 785 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 31,159 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Weiss Multi accumulated 600,000 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability accumulated 30,817 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated reported 723 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 10,057 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MDRX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 165.91 million shares or 2.66% less from 170.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0% or 100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 266,870 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 912,822 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 27,446 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 25,258 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.01% or 33,126 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Co reported 18,616 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Manufacturers Life The owns 388,946 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership owns 2,197 shares. 12,745 were reported by Diversified Trust. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 535,370 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) or 181,304 shares. Gam Ag reported 207,468 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 6,254 shares to 7,358 shares, valued at $578,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 301,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,887 shares, and cut its stake in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc.

