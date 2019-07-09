As Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX) Market Valuation Declined, Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lifted Stake; As Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Cut Holding by $8.44 Million

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 89,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,156 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81M, down from 214,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.97. About 1.86 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/05/2018 – F-STAR ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF ITS OPTION TO ACQUIRE F-STAR GAMMA; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 13/04/2018 – Celgene’s Revlimid Weekly Retail Sales Fell 0.4%: Symphony

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX) by 336.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 244,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 317,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 72,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 634,153 shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 17.76% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS TO RETAIN ENTIRETY OF SINGAPORE SUNRISE CLIENT BASE; 08/05/2018 – Allscripts Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 – Hlth Informatics: EXCLUSIVE: Allscripts’ CEO Paul Black on Interoperability, Cloud Technology and EHR Innovation; 23/05/2018 – Allscripts Sunrise(TM) powers The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust to transform delivery of care; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 25c; 02/04/2018 – Allscripts Closes Sale of OneContent Business to Hyland Software, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – ECS ACQUISITION WILL PURCHASE ALL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS OF BARISTA OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS 1Q ADJ REV $518.6M, EST. $527.8M

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,983 shares to 209,930 shares, valued at $19.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 130,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.59 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $72,000 activity.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 51,451 shares to 91,720 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 37,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,114 shares, and cut its stake in Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV).