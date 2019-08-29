As Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Shares Declined, Foster & Motley Lifted Its Stake; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Boosted by $363,208 Its Stake

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 4.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Australia Privacy Watchdog Launches Facebook Probe; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s frantic effort to regain its balance; 17/04/2018 – CIOs in Spotlight on User Data Following Facebook Testimony; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Wants to Make Sure Facebook Is ‘Positive Force’; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg prepares for a grilling in Brussels; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Warns of More Data Leaks (Video); 21/03/2018 – Shareholders won’t force Zuckerberg’s hand in Facebook management; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – JEFF ZIENTS, CEO OF CRANEMERE, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook (Video); 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 7,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 56,941 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 49,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 231,515 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,590 shares to 45,313 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,302 shares, and cut its stake in Total S.A. Ads (NYSE:TOT).

