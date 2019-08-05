As Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Shares Declined, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Lifted Stake; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Comgest Global Investors Sas Increased Its Position by $21.31 Million as Shares Rose

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 234,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 2.56M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233.38M, up from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $99.19. About 3.01 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 100,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 5.76M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.89 million, up from 5.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 728,313 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal invested in 15,739 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 127,934 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial holds 138,875 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Spectrum Management Group Incorporated holds 12,335 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Lc reported 8,906 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv reported 333 shares. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 6,720 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.35% stake. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Element Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 98,401 shares in its portfolio. North Star Mgmt Corp has 410 shares. Freestone Ltd holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 242,467 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Lpl Limited Liability Corp holds 9,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 900 were reported by First Mercantile Trust.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. by 433,025 shares to 4.16 million shares, valued at $78.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbiz Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 438,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.31M shares, and cut its stake in Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 234,925 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $419.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 341,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).