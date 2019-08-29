As Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Market Value Declined, Foster & Motley Raised Position by $317,108; Berkley W R (WRB) Stock Price Rose While Mariner Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $1.79 Million

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 7,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 56,941 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 49,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 600,271 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 75.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 21,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 6,831 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, down from 28,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $71.94. About 445,370 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11,370 shares to 94,679 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 169,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA).

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 13.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.75 per share. WRB’s profit will be $119.07M for 27.67 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.73% negative EPS growth.

