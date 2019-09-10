As Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Valuation Declined, Sq Advisors Lowered by $198.14 Million Its Holding; Chase Investment Counsel Lowered Global Pmts (GPN) Stake by $2.14 Million; Shares Rose

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The hedge fund held 3.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.28 million, down from 8.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 323,672 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 60.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 10,250 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 25,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $6.48 during the last trading session, reaching $164.32. About 975,100 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 1,558 shares stake. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.38% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Mariner Ltd holds 2,016 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 256,178 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.08% or 208,605 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.5% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 200,485 were accumulated by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Ftb Advisors accumulated 5,716 shares. Zeke Cap Llc holds 0.05% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 3,945 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Lakeview invested 0.18% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 30,109 shares. Cap Guardian Company invested 0.97% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,958 shares to 46,881 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,089 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 20.15% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.34 per share. GPN’s profit will be $240.12M for 25.52 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 92,900 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% or 121,969 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.01% or 38,477 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management reported 11,560 shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Intl Gru Inc Inc holds 2,678 shares. Cibc Ww has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Regions Financial invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 12,391 were accumulated by Us Comml Bank De. Philadelphia Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). North Star Inv Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 53,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fund Mgmt owns 507,395 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 16,851 shares.

