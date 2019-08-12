As Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Valuation Declined, First Trust Advisors LP Has Boosted Holding by $1.47 Million; Advisory Services Network Has Raised Church & Dwight (CHD) Holding by $345,202

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 33,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 317,763 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.27 million, up from 284,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $42.8. About 125,908 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 62.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 4,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 12,584 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, up from 7,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.14. About 243,197 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FCOM) by 44,419 shares to 32,123 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 22,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,050 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 170,274 shares to 194,578 shares, valued at $20.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 65,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 597,288 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

