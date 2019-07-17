As Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Freestone Capital Holdings Lowered Holding; Disney (DIS) Position Maintained by Fayerweather Charles

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $143.23. About 2.01 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 94,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 242,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 336,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 300,810 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 36,580 shares to 157,613 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 14,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity. $101,520 worth of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) was sold by Harker William R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Limited Partnership owns 80,589 shares. Wright accumulated 18,630 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 51,339 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rdl Fincl Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 17,263 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.03% or 635,143 shares. Sq Advsr Lc stated it has 3.79 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 22,300 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 12,391 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 902,664 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Lc reported 909 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital invested 0.09% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 65 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 763,857 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 0.07% stake. 24,372 were accumulated by Kemnay Advisory Ser.

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 7.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $143.15M for 9.91 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability stated it has 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 12,506 are owned by Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Company has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Quantum Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 3,583 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) has 23,287 shares. Bp Public Limited Company holds 1.09% or 252,139 shares in its portfolio. Lau Associate Limited Liability holds 21,084 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Argi Invest Services Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,170 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1,622 were reported by Lifeplan Fincl Gp Incorporated. Grisanti Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 4.46% or 65,917 shares. California-based Oakwood Capital Mgmt Limited Company Ca has invested 2.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company holds 0.59% or 6.13 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Quantres Asset Mgmt has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 75,898 are owned by Welch & Forbes Ltd. Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd stated it has 4,929 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.