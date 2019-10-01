As Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Shares Declined, Trexquant Investment LP Trimmed Stake; Silverback Asset Management Lowered Holding in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by $1.03 Million

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 6,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 41,817 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, down from 48,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 1.14 million shares traded or 20.62% up from the average. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 199,057 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0% or 31,618 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 275 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 32,072 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 2,880 shares. Hood River Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.02% or 2.10M shares. The Virginia-based Davenport And Co Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). North Run Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 836,836 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.51% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 487,841 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Kennedy Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 195,600 shares stake. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 47,657 shares. Brigade Capital Management LP owns 3.66M shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Partners accumulated 49,411 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28 million for 9.39 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $630.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Prn) by 1.55M shares to 27.25M shares, valued at $28.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn) by 2.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (Prn).

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Methanex Corporation (TSE:MX): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Presents at Dougherty & Company 2018 Institutional Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2018.

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $136.18 million for 10.41 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.60% negative EPS growth.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 89,927 shares to 128,157 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).