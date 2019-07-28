As Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Share Price Declined, Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Cut Holding by $677,248; Capital World Investors Has Trimmed Cit Group (CIT) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.97M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.23 million, down from 7.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 469,832 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 5.70% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $175 Million Financing for QMES LLC; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – QTRLY NET FINANCE REVENUE $391 MLN VS $417 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Top U.S. bank regulator told to recuse himself from CIT Group matters; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Small Businesses Anticipate Growth And Expansion In 2018; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group Profit Falls 46%, Touts Progress on Strategic Plan; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE CLEARS CIT RAIL, VTG DEAL WITH CONDITIONS; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Cont Ops EPS 79c; 12/03/2018 – ONDECK’S BRAUSE FORMERLY W/ CIT GROUP; 15/05/2018 – CIT Northbridge Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $30 Million Credit Facility for Alliance Time; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 15,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,264 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 45,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 806,536 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CIT Announces Expanded Asset Management Capabilities – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CIT Provides $27.5 Million for Acquisition of San Rafael Office Building – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CIT Leads $204.5 Million Financing for Major New Texas Solar Project – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CIT Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CIT Group Inc. (CIT) CEO Ellen Alemany on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 0.02% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 19,082 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Principal Gp, a Iowa-based fund reported 9,982 shares. Css Ltd Llc Il holds 31,272 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking accumulated 0.02% or 88,078 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.01% or 52,142 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 128,628 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 9.58M shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.02% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Toronto Dominion Bank reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 641,882 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Secor Cap Advisors Lp invested in 9,783 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pacific Global Inv Mgmt invested in 4,175 shares.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich And Payne (NYSE:HP) by 204,000 shares to 5.86M shares, valued at $325.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novocure Ltd by 2.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 11,007 shares to 14,943 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 6,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Is Allison Transmission (ALSN) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Zacks.com” on December 28, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Allison Transmission Stock Popped 10% – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2018. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Allison Transmission (ALSN) Acquires Vantage Power and AxleTech’s EV Systems Division – StreetInsider.com” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allison Transmission Adds Judy Altmaier to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 7.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $143.17M for 9.72 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Invs owns 234,071 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Blair William Il reported 0% stake. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 41,444 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 239,433 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 619,373 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Blackrock Inc invested in 5.90 million shares. Tortoise Mngmt reported 61 shares. Penn Cap Incorporated holds 16,108 shares. 167,609 are owned by Citigroup. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Federated Investors Pa invested in 369,895 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 1.20M shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Guardian LP has 0.01% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).