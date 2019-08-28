As Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Market Value Declined, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Lowered Its Stake by $677,248; Opus Investment Management Increases Position in International Paper Co. (IP)

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 15,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 30,264 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 45,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 70,076 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Paper Co. (IP) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 69,100 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 275,000 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS CO HAS UNTIL 6 JUNE, 2018 TO ANNOUNCE WHETHER IT WILL OR WILL NOT MAKE A BINDING OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Smurfit Kappa Shareholders Would Hold 15% of Enlarged Company; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”; 16/05/2018 – IP SAYS SMURFIT ‘DEPRIVING SHAREHOLDERS’ OF OPPORTUNITY; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29,700 shares to 48,200 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,165 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Ltd holds 3,339 shares. 95,725 are owned by Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 76,852 shares. Moreover, Whitebox Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 13,286 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Lc holds 247 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.09% or 14,303 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,479 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Andra Ap holds 108,100 shares. 41 were accumulated by Qci Asset. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt invested in 7,708 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ionic Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.07% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 200 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Rnc Management Ltd Company stated it has 2.6% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $229,995 activity.

