As Allison Transmission (ALSN) Stock Value Declined, Janney Montgomery Scott Decreased Position; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Share Price Declined, Matrix Asset Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission (ALSN) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 28,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 19,396 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $899,000, down from 47,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 235,880 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 15,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 225,075 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.32 million, down from 240,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 1.98M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $136.17 million for 10.33 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold ALSN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 105.47 million shares or 7.41% less from 113.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management, a California-based fund reported 61,687 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Carlson Capital Lp holds 0.25% or 357,900 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 546,086 shares. Citigroup Inc has 306,120 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 4,397 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 1.75M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Trust Co invested 0.02% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). M&T Retail Bank has 18,243 shares. Wright Investors invested in 0.33% or 18,798 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Financial Bank And has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Cap Fund Mgmt reported 603,010 shares. Ww Asset accumulated 5,404 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 89,467 shares. Asset Management One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 300 shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $229,995 activity.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $13.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inv Exchg Sp M/Cap Etf by 51,645 shares to 131,198 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 74,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishs Glb 100 Etf (IOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark Inc stated it has 7,840 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 273,668 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.19% or 77,160 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Exane Derivatives has 69,616 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 408,792 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,616 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd Llc accumulated 5,414 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 466,216 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0.16% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,277 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.4% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Financial Service has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 310 are held by Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Dillon Kenneth had bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $564.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 17,566 shares to 105,350 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 16,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).