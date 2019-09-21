As Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Increased Holding; Mirador Capital Partners LP Holding in Extreme Networks (EXTR) Has Decreased by $812,400

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 135,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 236,419 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 371,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $919.10M market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 1.20M shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 46.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 51,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The hedge fund held 162,401 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 110,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.72M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 30,525 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $49,490 activity.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 34,840 shares to 257,707 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) by 57,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,979 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 13,174 shares to 26,773 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.