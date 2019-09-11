As Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Stock Price Rose, Integre Asset Management Lifted Position; Mizuho Bank LTD Has Raised Its Position in Cme Group (CME) as Market Valuation Rose

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.04. About 274,690 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 21/03/2018 – CME’s pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Statement re Possible Offer; 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 28/03/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 32 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES 3 MORE TIMES IN 2018 VS 38 PCT A WEEK AGO – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – Italy jitters spur record Treasury futures volume for CME Group; 25/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 16/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME livestock cattle mixed; nearbys firm, deferred months weak; 09/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures snap back on bargain hunting; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO DUFFY SAYS NEX IS COMPLEMENTARY, NOT A RIVAL

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 479.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 30,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 587 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,129 shares to 6,203 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,113 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $49,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 84 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd holds 6,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Punch Associate Invest Management Inc reported 110,970 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.02% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Rhumbline Advisers reported 9,010 shares stake. Stanley reported 0.13% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Prelude Management Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 147 shares. Strs Ohio owns 7,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 3,500 shares stake. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 8,493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability stated it has 302,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.03% stake. Cetera Advisors Ltd has invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Waddell And Reed accumulated 1.45M shares. Institute For Wealth Management Lc holds 8,720 shares. Permanens Cap Lp stated it has 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Forte Cap Lc Adv reported 26,041 shares. Wade G W And Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 2,094 shares. Earnest Lc stated it has 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 196,714 are owned by Strs Ohio. Veritable Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Contravisory Inv Management Inc holds 0.02% or 280 shares in its portfolio. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Lc holds 0.04% or 2,460 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0% or 73 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn stated it has 320 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 121,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

