As Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Stock Price Declined, G2 Investment Partners Management Has Raised Holding; New South Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Thermon Group Holding (THR)

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermon Group Holding Inc (THR) by 19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 106,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 669,999 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42M, up from 563,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermon Group Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $826.35M market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 80,006 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 7.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 37.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 112,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 412,667 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19 million, up from 300,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 43,695 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 23.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Buy Allied Motion Technologies as Defense Spending Soars – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tillyâ€™s Inc (TLYS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DryShips Inc. Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 17, 2019 : SFS, QCOM, NIO, UXIN, ERIC, INTC, ACB, NFLX, COLD, S, SQQQ, UN – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 44,616 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 27,365 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 1,463 shares. 766 are held by Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc). National Bank Of America De holds 3,504 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 8,493 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 460,229 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc owns 31,741 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 92,480 shares. Confluence Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 137,325 shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I reported 14,735 shares. Fmr Limited Company stated it has 84 shares. American Century Cos stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Blackrock owns 497,437 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 7,900 shares.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Airgain Inc by 274,598 shares to 142,995 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 221,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,864 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software Inc.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $49,490 activity.

More notable recent Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) CEO Bruce Thames on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Thermon Completes Acquisition of CCI Thermal Technologies Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 03, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,300 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 11,910 shares. United Automobile Association reported 552,105 shares. Van Berkom & Associate has 2.09% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 31,923 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 3.74M shares in its portfolio. Int Group Inc Inc reported 20,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Fenimore Asset Mgmt has invested 0.48% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Art Advsrs Llc invested in 0.01% or 8,495 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited holds 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) or 13,811 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 243 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 37,820 shares. 63,397 were reported by Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Com. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). California State Teachers Retirement owns 49,623 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $8,455 activity.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 45,962 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $53.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 26,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 849,777 shares, and cut its stake in Tegna Inc.