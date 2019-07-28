As Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Stock Declined, Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $453,152; Vulcan Value Partners Increases Position in Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS)

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 100,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 491,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99M, up from 391,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $790.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.18% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $113.1. About 74,814 shares traded or 4.65% up from the average. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 4.79% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 13,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,062 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $758,000, down from 35,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 44,612 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 23.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12,341 shares to 532 shares, valued at $27,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 4.68 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.69M shares, and cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Int owns 5,112 shares. The New York-based Newtyn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.8% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Sector Pension Board holds 6,265 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 12,447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.01% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 4,760 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 2,927 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Millennium Management Limited accumulated 0% or 27,303 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 291 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Cwm Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 2,769 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. G2 Inv Prns Mgmt Ltd reported 4.37% stake. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Lc holds 0.4% or 49,290 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 10,939 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 19,919 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech has 6,545 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 120,222 shares. Vanguard Grp has 360,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 26,354 shares. Citigroup owns 3,651 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Ranger Inv Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.31% stake. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 606 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 9,010 shares in its portfolio. North Star has 4,400 shares.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 48,494 shares to 114,908 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.

