As Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Market Value Declined, Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $453,152; As F5 Networks (FFIV) Market Valuation Declined, Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Upped Position

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 107.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145.56. About 482,145 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 13,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,062 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $758,000, down from 35,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 48,655 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 23.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 22,809 shares to 72,655 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 62,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.14% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Ameritas Invest Partners Inc invested in 482 shares or 0% of the stock. Falcon Point Cap Limited Company holds 12,708 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Timpani Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 18,117 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn accumulated 14,144 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited reported 33,649 shares. Art Advisors Lc holds 5,992 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 82,393 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Texas-based Ranger Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.31% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 460,229 shares in its portfolio. Thb Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.92% or 183,421 shares. Ajo Lp has invested 0.01% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Bancorporation Of Mellon accumulated 68,243 shares.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 15,550 shares to 30,850 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Swift Transportation by 440,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability has 337,817 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 741,695 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.21% stake. Hikari Pwr Limited has invested 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Saturna Capital Corp holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. M&T State Bank Corp reported 0.01% stake. 25,290 are owned by Burney. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Exane Derivatives reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 2,970 shares. Cleararc Cap invested in 1,425 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 2,052 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 153,606 shares. 375,744 are held by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas.