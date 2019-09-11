As Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Lifted Stake; As Zendesk (ZEN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Lifted Position

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 1.44 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 37.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 112,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The hedge fund held 412,667 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, up from 300,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.11. About 20,194 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Key Takeaways From Zendesk’s Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zendesk Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Zendesk Inc (ZEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Zendesk Stock Jumped 52% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Executive Interview Series: Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares to 369,500 shares, valued at $47.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 520,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,658 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 220,447 shares to 143,796 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 36,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,829 shares, and cut its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,490 activity.

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on March 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Allied Motion Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for 2018 – Business Wire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For March 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 33,932 shares. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Ltd invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Morgan Stanley invested in 44,616 shares or 0% of the stock. 27,365 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Communication. Punch Inv has 110,970 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. State Street owns 114,855 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ranger Invest Limited Partnership invested 0.31% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 302,700 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De owns 3,504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 26,354 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 78,873 shares. 20,856 are owned by Navellier & Assoc. 7,400 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 709 shares or 0% of the stock.