As Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Market Valuation Declined, Integre Asset Management Raised Stake; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Raised Position in Renasant (RNST) by $912,945

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 479.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 30,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 177 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 23.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 27,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 107,551 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 79,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 22,480 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 23.97% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 30/04/2018 – Renasant: CFO Kevin Chapman to Add Chief Operating Officer Title to Position; 24/04/2018 – Renasant Corporation Announces Dividend Increase And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018; 21/05/2018 – RENASANT CORP SAYS ON MAY 16, BOARD EXPANDED ITS SIZE BY ONE TO 14 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: Waycaster Will Retain President Title; 23/03/2018 – Renasant Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Renasant Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 26-27; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT CORP RNST.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – ADDITIONALLY, ALL BRAND OPTIONS WILL BE CASHED OUT AT $1,550 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – RENASANT NAMES CFO KEVIN D. CHAPMAN TO ADDED COO POST; 30/04/2018 – WAYCASTER PROMOTED TO CEO FOR RENASANT

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,049 shares to 11,424 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 39,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,748 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Management Lp stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 15,306 shares. The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Lc has invested 0.36% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). White Pine Ltd Liability Co reported 21,365 shares. Barclays Public Llc holds 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) or 2,357 shares. Moreover, Grp Inc has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 4,457 shares. Punch & Inv Inc reported 110,970 shares. Navellier And Associate reported 20,856 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 22,476 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation has 0.02% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 0.01% or 19,919 shares. Stanley holds 0.13% or 15,047 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 44,616 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,490 activity.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 16,093 shares to 15,634 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Corporation (SPW) by 83,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,000 shares, and cut its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc Com (NASDAQ:VIVO).