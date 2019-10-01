As Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Stock Rose, Oberweis Asset Management Increased Holding by $314,500; Beacon Financial Group Has Trimmed Berkley W R (WRB) Position as Stock Value Rose

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 16.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 4,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 25,504 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 30,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 561,236 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) by 42.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 28,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 81,210 shares traded or 124.50% up from the average. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMOT shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 10.90 million shares or 141.41% more from 4.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 10,939 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 9 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc, New York-based fund reported 290,500 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 5,924 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc has 5,320 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Inv, Illinois-based fund reported 27,300 shares. Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co holds 26,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 8,548 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 32,806 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 147 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 9,256 shares in its portfolio. Falcon Point Cap Limited Company has invested 0.37% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Punch & Associate Mgmt owns 162,401 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc by 19,500 shares to 51,500 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 5,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,043 shares, and cut its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “Editas (NASDAQ:EDIT), Intellia (NASDAQ:NTLA) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Have Enormous Upside According to Manisha Samy – The Wall Street Transcript” on April 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Allied Motion Technologies Completes Acquisition of Heidrive – GlobeNewswire” published on January 12, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) CEO Richard Warzala on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “SMIC – Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation: ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTENTION TO DELIST AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES FROM THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank turns bearish on W.R. Berkley – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “WR Berkley Corp (WRB) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.