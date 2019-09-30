As Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Share Price Rose, Ranger Investment Management LP Has Raised Position by $1.33 Million; Brinker Capital Position in General Mls (GIS) Has Cut by $1.14 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 35,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 160,895 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 125,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 18,936 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 21,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 36,047 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, down from 58,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 769,963 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) by 3.00 million shares to 6,420 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,999 shares, and cut its stake in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold AMOT shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 10.90 million shares or 141.41% more from 4.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 16,413 shares. Thb Asset has 158,656 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity reported 6,545 shares. 116,935 were reported by State Street. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 7,650 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. Falcon Point Ltd accumulated 17,905 shares or 0.37% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 10,939 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wilen Investment Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 5,500 shares. 5,924 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Utd Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Ranger Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.42% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Allied Motion Acquires Original Equipment Steering Business from Maval Industries – Business Wire” on January 19, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Increased An Energizing 217% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “SMIC – Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation: ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTENTION TO DELIST AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES FROM THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE – The Wall Street Transcript” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allied Motion Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should You Buy or Sell Kraft Heinz Right Now? – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Amazon Wants Cash; General Mills Serves Up Profits – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kraft Heinz and General Mills: Not Looking Tasty – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.