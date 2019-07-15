As Allied Motion Tech (AMOT) Shares Declined, Timpani Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $585,752; Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Has Lifted Pfizer (PFE) Holding

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 7,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 346,291 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71M, up from 338,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 9.37 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Allied Motion Tech (AMOT) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 17,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,117 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 35,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 15,014 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 23.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,816 shares to 413,062 shares, valued at $48.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 5,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,685 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 0.72% or 66,819 shares. Advent De holds 0.09% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh stated it has 5,193 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.47% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 877,834 shares. Foundation Res Mgmt has invested 4.62% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Toth Financial Advisory Corp invested in 2,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Security Natl Trust owns 81,330 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 72,669 were accumulated by Fragasso Group. Adage Cap Prns Gru Limited Liability invested in 0.81% or 7.64M shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation stated it has 129,856 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.41% or 22.57M shares in its portfolio. American Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 28,880 shares. Capital City Tru Fl reported 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 30,254 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 7,400 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,708 were reported by Falcon Point Capital Ltd. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca), a California-based fund reported 19 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 120,222 shares in its portfolio. Van Den Berg Mgmt I holds 14,735 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 14,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Co holds 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) or 84 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 4,400 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.02% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 7,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1,463 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 460,229 shares. Punch And Assoc Investment Mngmt reported 110,970 shares. Pitcairn invested in 7,795 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 8,835 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 15,758 shares to 65,041 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Gds Holdings Limited.