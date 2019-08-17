As Alliant (LNT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Lowered by $545,153 Its Holding; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Shares Declined, Shareholder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 79,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 85,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 1.87 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 784,455 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems Integrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Alliant, Interstate Power And Light, And Wisconsin Power And Light To Negative; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 30/05/2018 – Alliant Energy investing in renewables to keep costs low for customers; 07/05/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions is now serving The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® to their office coffee service customers; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,429 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 96,150 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 4,984 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management Co has invested 0.17% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 6,203 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc reported 0.02% stake. Rathbone Brothers Pcl invested in 86,972 shares. First Citizens State Bank & Tru Com reported 0.21% stake. Polar Llp invested in 0.44% or 661,443 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.1% or 101,790 shares. 176,684 are owned by Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.18% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.8% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 796,012 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 352 shares to 874 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Global Upstream N (GUNR) by 17,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Westwood Grp reported 597,425 shares stake. Campbell Co Invest Adviser Llc invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Thomas White International has invested 0.2% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Qs Lc owns 14,558 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 4,381 shares. Regions Corp has 1.08 million shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. 4.39M were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability Corp. 150,837 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability. Management stated it has 496 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited reported 18,108 shares. Wagner Bowman owns 8,531 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services Inc reported 11,408 shares stake. 1,751 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards Co.

