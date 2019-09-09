As Alliant (LNT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased by $545,153 Its Holding; Applied Matls (AMAT) Shareholder Burney Co Upped Position by $2.76 Million as Stock Price Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 1.78 million shares traded or 54.88% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy; 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Alliant, Interstate Power And Light, And Wisconsin Power And Light To Negative; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 04/04/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS DUMORTIER RISK MGMT; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F

Burney Co increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 70.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 70,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 171,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 100,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora reported 0.02% stake. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.06% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0.03% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 1.19 million shares. The New York-based Jefferies Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Farmers Merchants Invs owns 15,540 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Oarsman Capital holds 0.99% or 44,011 shares. Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 159 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Churchill Mgmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 267,417 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.09% or 77,265 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb Williams reported 0.02% stake.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 279 shares to 5,979 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 874 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $209.78M for 14.85 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Beech Hill Advsrs accumulated 2.51% or 102,411 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt stated it has 148,650 shares or 4.42% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd stated it has 215,645 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Sfe Counsel invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bryn Mawr Tru Com reported 11,759 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc Inc accumulated 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc holds 444 shares. Highland Capital Management LP has 0.44% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 176,900 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 483,990 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 1.20M shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Epoch Inv Prns owns 8.20M shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Advisor Prns Limited owns 27,941 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com accumulated 115,748 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 11,987 shares to 10,871 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,222 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).