As Alliant (LNT) Shares Rose, Hills Bank & Trust Company Cut Stake; Leucadia National Cut Its Idex (IEX) Position by $516,873; Valuation Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 121,811 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT FILES PLANS W/ WISCONSIN PSC TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant’s B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q Rev $916.3M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 33.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 3,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 6,796 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 10,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $161.46. About 77,026 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.26 million for 27.65 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil Co reported 1.19% stake. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Stock Yards Bancshares Trust accumulated 1,524 shares. Sandhill Capital Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Creative Planning holds 5,510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 8.05M shares. Ghp Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.21% or 10,855 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp reported 863 shares stake. Veritable LP has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). North Star Inv invested in 9,748 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 208,114 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 183 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% or 28,516 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Co Dc has 2,405 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,328 shares to 3,914 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Add IDACORP (IDA) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why You Should Add Alliant Energy (LNT) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Alliant Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNT) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.