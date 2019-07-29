As Alliant Energy (LNT) Valuation Rose, United Capital Financial Advisers Lowered Position; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Increased Alamo Group (ALG) Position by $1.40 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,705 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36 million, up from 169,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Alamo Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $99.4. About 76,632 shares traded or 10.90% up from the average. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 3.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 25/04/2018 – USGS: M ? – 2km SW of Alamo, CA; 15/03/2018 – Ecommerce-Friendly Packaging Solution Is A First For Category And Alamo Red Salsa; 06/04/2018 – Settlement Of Strike At Gradall Industries, Inc; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Alamo, TX GO Rating Raised To ‘A+’; 09/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 18km SSE of Alamo, Nevada; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.2 – 28km SW of Alamo, Nevada; 24/04/2018 – Alamo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.5 – 66km SW of Alamo, Nevada; 06/04/2018 – ALAMO GROUP INC – NOTIFIED THAT ON APRIL 5, UNIONIZED WORKERS AT ITS UNIT, GRADALL INDUSTRIES, INC APPROVED A 3 YR LABOR DEAL WITH CO; 03/05/2018 – ALAMO 1Q EPS $1.24, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.47 (2 ESTS.)

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 49.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 8,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,511 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 17,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 825,560 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.20 million for 27.06 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Jul 23, 2019 – Monument Capital Management Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Oshkosh Corp, Nasdaq Inc, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Anthem Inc, SPDR Select Sector Fund – Health Care – GuruFocus.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brief Commentary On Alamo Group Inc.’s (NYSE:ALG) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alamo Group Inc (ALG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $98,132 activity.