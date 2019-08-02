As Alliant Energy (LNT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Cut Its Position; Abiomed (ABMD) Market Valuation Rose While Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Increased by $3.41 Million Its Position

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 205,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The hedge fund held 808,839 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.12 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.98. About 1.28M shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Alliant, Interstate Power And Light, And Wisconsin Power And Light To Negative

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 52.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 11,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 34,682 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91M, up from 22,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 26.45% or $73.69 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 4.26 million shares traded or 519.76% up from the average. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) by 44,005 shares to 77,853 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Inc Del (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 28,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,283 shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $17.71 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Creative Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,300 shares. Jackson Square Prtn Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 5,694 shares. Epoch Prtn Inc stated it has 9,607 shares. Hilltop owns 3,702 shares. Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability Co invested in 638 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated has 0% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 17 shares. Fred Alger invested 0.49% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Mackay Shields Lc has 0.04% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 20,693 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc holds 0.02% or 16,552 shares in its portfolio. Central Natl Bank And Tru accumulated 1,011 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Twin Tree Management LP holds 0.05% or 34,052 shares.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 41,091 shares to 185,403 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 8,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).