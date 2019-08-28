As Alliant Energy (LNT) Stock Rose, Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Decreased by $590.43 Million Its Position; Chickasaw Capital Management Holding in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 690,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 68,421 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 758,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 460,255 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 12,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 83,637 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 billion, down from 96,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 958,165 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 140,483 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $160.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 230,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 949,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

