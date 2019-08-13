As Alliant Energy (LNT) Shares Rose, Gideon Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $2.12 Million; Davis R M Upped Teleflex (TFX) Stake by $1.63 Million

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 45,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The hedge fund held 15,318 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722,000, down from 60,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 1.23M shares traded or 13.42% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Adds Alliant Energy, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY ENTERED $300M TWO-YEAR TERM LOAN PACT; 21/05/2018 – LNT FILES TO OFFER UP TO $175M SHRS FROM TIME TO TIME; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 81,653 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.67M, up from 76,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $365.71. About 307,224 shares traded or 27.85% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Gabelli Funds has invested 0.09% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Barclays Plc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 412 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 13,801 shares. Enterprise stated it has 260 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd accumulated 92,562 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Gradient Invs Lc stated it has 1,799 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Highlander Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Everett Harris Ca owns 45,572 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 34,608 are held by Mackay Shields Lc. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 41,822 shares. Cetera Advisors Lc stated it has 9,217 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,805 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 4,876 shares stake. Raymond James Financial Services accumulated 57,192 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alliant Energy’s English Farms and Upland Prairie Wind Farms Earn Envision Platinum Award for Sustainable Infrastructure – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Alliant Energy common stock to begin trading on Nasdaq – PRNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Alliant Energy’s (LNT) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is a Beat in Store for NextEra Energy’s (NEE) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7,700 shares to 17,044 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 20,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,942 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teleflex Wins New Zealand Innovation Award for UroLift System for Patients with Enlarged Prostate – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of Teleflex Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:TFX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Teleflex (TFX) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 Revenue Growth Outlook, Affirms FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.