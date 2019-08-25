As Alliant Energy (LNT) Shares Rose, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Raised by $652,360 Its Stake; Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Shareholder Lathrop Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $384,075

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 184.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 13,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The hedge fund held 21,422 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 7,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $51.64. About 787,392 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES; 04/04/2018 – North Idaho Insurance, Summit Insurance Resource Group Join Forces Under the Alliant Brand; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Alliant Energy investing in renewables to keep costs low for customers; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 5,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 210,004 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79 million, down from 215,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 938,212 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q REV. $3.94B, EST. $3.64B; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION; 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 28/03/2018 – Jacobs Teams with London Transport Museum for Year of Engineering 2018; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 09/03/2018 QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $778MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS FOR USSOCOM

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade War Fears Rattle Wall Street: 5 Ultra-Safe Buys – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Add IDACORP (IDA) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Best Stocks to Ride Out U.S.-China Trade Tensions – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Alliant Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNT) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FirstEnergy’s (FE) Systematic Long-Term Investments Bode Well – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 165,522 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs accumulated 0.02% or 49,992 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 2.04M shares. Comm Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% stake. Pennsylvania Trust Com holds 30,279 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Inc Ne holds 6,600 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation has invested 0.06% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 1,467 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs invested in 534 shares or 0% of the stock. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The invested in 0.03% or 44,807 shares. Cohen Steers invested 0.39% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). The United Kingdom-based Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) has invested 0.05% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 1.35 million shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv invested in 3,552 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jacobs progresses portfolio transformation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Appointed as Specialist to Rollout Smart Meters in Singapore – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.