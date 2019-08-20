As Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Symons Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $313,866; Real Estate Management Services Has Cut Stake in Rayonier (RYN) by $771,900 as Share Price Declined

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (RYN) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 24,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 74,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 99,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 226,062 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 6,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 166,711 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 173,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 207,090 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project; 04/04/2018 – North Idaho Insurance, Summit Insurance Resource Group Join Forces Under the Alliant Brand; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 960,435 shares. 64,392 are held by British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Gideon Advisors Inc holds 0.26% or 15,318 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 108,549 shares in its portfolio. America First Inv Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa holds 0.01% or 23,007 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 16 are held by Howe Rusling. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 61,796 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 379,633 shares. Cleararc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). At Retail Bank has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).