As Alliant Energy Com (LNT) Market Value Rose, Cibc World Markets Decreased Its Holding; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Criteo Sa (CRTO) Stake by $760,600

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Criteo Sa (CRTO) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 38,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 413,432 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, down from 451,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Criteo Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 231,486 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp Com (LNT) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 47,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 31,262 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 78,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 1.05M shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 30/05/2018 – David Harper Joins Alliant Healthcare Group; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT- EXPECTS WIND TO BE ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF ITS IOWA TOTAL CAPACITY BY END OF 2020; 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ROP) by 3,559 shares to 21,572 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 49,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects has 1,384 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated holds 0.18% or 6,980 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership owns 6,512 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Cohen Steers has invested 0.39% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Winch Advisory Limited Co has 74 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 413,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gp One Trading LP accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 45,927 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel accumulated 5,600 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,081 shares. Old Republic Int holds 474,000 shares. Crow Point Ltd Liability Com invested in 588,000 shares. Pnc Fincl owns 57,120 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs holds 0.01% or 57,192 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd reported 0.02% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.02% or 500,000 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Leonard Green & Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.11% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 55,700 shares. Numerixs Technology Inc reported 24,600 shares. Ruffer Llp invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.04% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Platinum Inv Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Goldman Sachs Group reported 84,916 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). First Manhattan accumulated 1.43M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.66 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. One Trading LP holds 35,762 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

